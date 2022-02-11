Winston native Tony Montcalm has announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
“I’m doing this to give our district a voice,” said Montcalm. “It’s about ensuring our interests are represented. This is my home and my roots run deep; I’m running to help us thrive, protect our property values and make this district a better place for our children.”
Montcalm, who lives on land that’s been in his family for several generations, will be running as a Democrat.
Montcalm’s announcement comes a week after former chief deputy coroner Mark Alcarez announced he intends to run for the District 4 seat as a Republican.
District 4 incumbent Ann Jones Guider, a Republican who said last month she is not seeking a fourth term on the BOC, has endorsed Alcarez.
“The Board of Commissioners isn’t about the ‘culture wars,’ ” Montcalm said. “It’s about getting our roads paved, parks improved, responsive public services and county investment. The Democratic majority on the board will have a harder time ignoring our district when we’re part of that majority.”
Montcalm has worked in communications for the nonprofit, Carrollton-based Tanner Health System for more than 15 years. Prior to that, he worked as a reporter for the Douglas County Sentinel, Times-Georgian and as news editor of the Paulding Neighbor.
He said that insight into watching first-hand what works — and what doesn’t — in municipal government has been invaluable.
Both of Montcalm’s parents — Anne Waldrop and Birney Montcalm — were long-time county employees. His grandparents, Charles Waldrop Jr. and Christine Shadix Waldrop, were also from Winston, where his family has lived since the 1830s.
“I grew up at the courthouse,” he said. “I went to Halloween parties at Mr. Frank Winn’s house and swimming in Mrs. Cindy Chaffin’s pool. Being immersed in local government is nothing new for me and — I hope — makes me even better able to represent our home.”
Montcalm’s wife, Ashley, is a women’s health nurse practitioner. His daughter, Ellie, is an eighth grader at Mason Creek Middle School and his son, Charlie, is in second grade at Mason Creek Elementary. Montcalm earned his bachelor’s from Fort Valley State University, an HBCU, and studied political science and philosophy at Georgia State University.
He acknowledged the “conservative” climate of western Douglas County, but believes the district’s pragmatic bent and his knowledge of county affairs will help him win.
“I’m not running because I see a political opportunity,” Montcalm said. “During lockdown in 2020, I started regularly listening in to the Board of Commissioners. Some people listen to podcasts, I listen to transportation committee meetings for fun. And I decided then that our district could benefit from having an inside voice on our board. It’s very hard to get anything accomplished when you’re speaking from the minority; as a Democrat, we can actually achieve change.”
Among Montcalm’s priorities: achieving a senior center in District 4, improving the district’s parks, expanding broadband internet access in the district and promoting improved fire protection.
“These are all pocketbook issues that matter to my neighbors and kin,” he said. “These affect your homeowner’s insurance rates and your property values. For most people, our homes are our greatest source of wealth and the most expensive thing we’ll purchase; keeping down property taxes while improving property values is my aim. We can’t do that without a voice on the commission.
“My children will inherit this district from me,” he continued. “It’s my obligation to leave the district better than my forebears left it for me, with the services and infrastructure it needs.”
Montcalm will be on the May 24 Democratic primary ballot. Residents have until April 25 to register for the election.
More on Montcalm’s platform and goals for office can be found at Tony4Douglas.com. He’s also established a Facebook group to interact with voters at Facebook.com/Tony4Douglas.
