Three men have been arrested in connection to a 2019 smash and grab robbery at Arbor Place Mall.
The Douglasville Police Department announced Tuesday it has arrested Damon Harris and Michael Cooksey for their part in the Nov. 20, 2019 robbery of Ice Jewelers at the mall.
A third suspect, Dwan Harris, was taken into custody in January.
Damon Harris is being charged with robbery while Dwan Harris and Cooksey are being charged with robbery and party to a crime, according to a Douglasville Police press release.
According to the the release, one of the suspects distracted the owner as the other used a sledgehammer to smash the jewelry cases.
The suspects took Rolex watches and diamond necklaces, the release stated. According to an arrest warrant, the value of the jewelry totaled $240,000.
The suspects fled the area in an awaiting vehicle.
All three suspects are from the Detroit area, according to the release. Their connection to Douglasville was not immediately known.
Dwan Harris was arrested in Kentucky in January and is currently in the county jail without bond.
The robbery happened minutes after what police at the time called an “anonymous generic threat” was called into Douglas County High School located about two miles from the mall.
Police said in the release the threat to DCHS was “used as a diversion while the robbery took place.”
A security sweep of the entire school and the parking lots found no evidence of any threats.
Jail records show that Dwan Harris is the only suspect in custody at the jail while the other two await extradition.
