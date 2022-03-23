The Douglasville Police Department is still looking for at least six more suspects in the 2020 burglary of a local sporting goods store.
Two suspects in the Nov. 12, 2020, robbery of Gable Sporting Goods are already in custody after being arrested by other law enforcement agencies.
Bobby Colston and Rashan Cofield were arrested on second degree burglary, theft by taking and second degree criminal damage to property charges.
DPD Maj. JR Davidson said that a $5,000 award is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the other suspects.
Colston and Cofield were part of a crew that backed a U-Haul truck through a concrete block wall on the side of the building at Gable around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, entered the store and stole a total of 37 guns — 31 handguns, five rifles and one shotgun.
The guns stolen had a total value of $23,978.95 and the damage to Gable was around $60,000, according to arrest warrants.
Davidson would not say if the two suspects in custody were the drivers of the U-Haul and a box truck that were involved in the burglary.
“It is still an active investigation,” Davidson said.
Two hours after the burglary, Atlanta Police discovered the abandoned U-Haul, according to a search warrant.
The U-Haul had rear-end damage with concrete cylinder blocks in the rear of the vehicle, the search warrant stated.
A week prior to the burglary, surveillance video from Gable shows “three unidentified individuals enter the store prior to closing at around 5:48 p.m.,” according to a search warrant.
One of the individuals apparently took pictures of the firearms with a cellphone, according to the search warrant.
“The other two males appeared to be suspiciously walking around the section of the store where the bows and arrows are displayed,” the search warrant stated.
The warrant noted that it was the same area the U-Haul truck went through to gain entry into the store.
Colston had been in the Fayette County jail since Dec. 2, 2021, on unspecified charges. He made a court appearance on Wednesday.
