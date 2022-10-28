Early voting turnout continued to set records in Georgia as the second week of the advance voting period for the Nov. 8 general election wrapped up.
Through Thursday, 1,250,091 voters in the state had cast their ballots, a 23% increase above day 11 of the 2018 midterm early voting period, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
“One in five active Georgia voters has made a plan and gotten their ballots in early,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “They’ve played a wonderful role in reducing the lift for their county election directors come November 8th.”
In Douglas County, more than 19% of registered voters — 20,930 total — had voted early through Thursday, including 19,168 in-person, 1,753 via mail and dropbox and nine via electronic ballot. Douglas County had 108,709 registered as of Oct. 26, according to the state.
In 2018, 33,513 voters in Douglas County cast ballots during the entire advance voting period.
Advance voting continues through Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at seven sites around the county:
The advance voting sites are:
• Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
• Old Courthouse, 6754 W. Church Street, Douglasville
• Lithia Springs Senior Center, 7301 Groover Lake Road, Lithia Springs
• Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, Douglasville
• Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, 5000 Hwy 96/166, Douglasville
• Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
• Dog River Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville
Additionally, advance voting takes place this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Courthouse, Deer Lick Park, Dog River Library and Woodie Fite Senior Center.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and those who don’t take advantage of the advance voting period can vote at their regular polling sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are two marquee races this year in Georgia. For Georgia governor, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are competing in a rematch of 2018 along with Libertarian Shane Hazel. For U.S. Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will take on Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
At the local level, two countywide races are on the ballot.
Democratic Solicitor General Sonya Compton won a primary challenge in May and is unopposed in the general election.
The other countywide race involves Republican Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp. Camp will get another four-year term after the state Supreme Court determined that her Democratic challenger, Ryan Williams, didn’t properly qualify. Williams’ name appears on ballots in Douglas County but signs at polling places tell voters that votes cast for Williams will not count.
Three seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are contested this year.
District 1 incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell is being challenged by Republican Elizabeth Bennett. In District 3, incumbent Democrat Tarenia Carthan is being challenged by Republican Bundy Cobb. And in District 4, Republican Mark Alcarez and Democrat Yvonne Shaw are vying for the seat that is open this year with incumbent Republican Ann Jones Guider not seeking a new term.
One Board of Education seat is being contested this year. District 4 incumbent Democrat Michelle Simmons is being challenged by Republican Heidi Hulsey. Two other school board members, District 2 incumbent Democrat D.T. Jackson and District 3 incumbent Democrat Tracy Rookard are running unopposed in the general election.
Two state House seats that cover parts of Douglas County are being contested. In District 64, Republican Kimberly New and Democrat Montenia Edwards will face off for an open seat that covers much of the western and southern parts of Douglas and part of south Paulding. In District 65, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Mandisha Thomas will face Republican Jan Horne for the seat that covers parts of Douglas, Fulton and Coweta counties.
Incumbents in state House Districts 61 (Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta) and 66 (Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville) and state Senate Districts 28 (Matt Brass, R-Newnan), 30 (Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton) and 35 (Donzella James, D-Atlanta) are running unopposed in the general election.
Douglas is now split into the 3rd and 13th congressional districts after redistricting. Those living in the western two-thirds of the county will decide between Republican incumbent District 3 U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson and Democrat Val Almonord. Those in the eastern third of the county will decide between Democratic incumbent District 13 U.S. Rep. David Scott and Republican challenger Caesar Gonzales.
All Douglas County residents will also vote on whether to renew the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another six years.
Visit sos.mvp.ga.gov to see your sample ballot. Call the county elections office at 770-920-7213 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.