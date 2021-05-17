Douglas County’s big community events, from the Taste of Douglasville and Hydrangea Festival to the Fourth of July Parade and Chili Cook-Off, had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
But, now that things are starting to return to normal, many residents are out enjoying everything the county has to offer.
More than 7,000 people attended the 2021 Taste of Douglasville on Saturday. The event, normally held downtown along Church Street and O’Neal Plaza, was moved this year to the Cultural Arts Center.
Emily Lightner, executive director of the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, said the arts center grounds “provided a cool, relaxing atmosphere to welcome the community back out.”
“After a dreary 2020, the Taste of Douglasville 2021 brought out a representative ‘taste’ of so many professions and occupations,” Lightner said.
Lightner said that the feedback from those attending was “consistently positive’ with people “glad to be out in the community again.’
This year’s event featured food trucks on site, along with about 50 arts and crafts vendors and better living booths.
The beloved Kids Corner, featuring the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority H2O To Go, along with Second Chance Greyhounds and others, was back again this year.
Fantasy author A.M. Deese and author C. Jones were both on-hand to sign their books.
With this year’s Taste of Douglasville being somewhat scaled-down, the CAC is selling “Restaurant Tasting Booklets” so that residents can enjoy samplings of food at many local restaurants.
Each booklet has a wide variety of food tickets offering free food items from local restaurants, valued at over $170, and all food tickets are valid for a year.
Tasting Booklets will continue to be on sale through May 21 at the CAC, Lightner said. Citizens can take a selfie with their tasting booklet, share it on social media, and be entered into a chance to win a “Taste of Douglasville gift basket.”
Anyone who would like to purchase a booklet, can visit the CAC website http://artsdouglas.org/taste-of-douglasville/ or you can drop by the CAC. Just a few of the restaurants featured in the booklet include Gabe’s Downtown, Hudson’s Hickory House, The Vine Café & Market, Bojangles, Blu Rose Art Bistro, Shane’s Rib Shack, and the new Broad Street Station
Taste of Douglasville is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the CAC.
The CAC, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
