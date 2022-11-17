A Douglasville man listed on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list was arrested last week in DeKalb County.
Sayvon D’Anthony Tate had been on the run for nearly two years when he was arrested by authorities on Nov. 9 in DeKalb.
Tate was wanted in Douglas for failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation charges from 2016.
He was also on the City of Atlanta’s Most Wanted list in connection to a Nov. 12, 2020, shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta, according to Fox 5.
According to Atlanta police, a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
Fulton County jail records show Tate was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jail records show he was also wanted in Henry County.
He remains in the Fulton County jail without bond.
