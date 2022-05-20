A motorcyclist was injured Thursday in a crash north of Douglasville, according to county spokesman Rick Martin.
The accident happened on Dorris Road near High Point and Cedar Mountain roads.
Martin said the initial call came into E-911 around 9:17 a.m. Martin said the other vehicle involved was a black Hyundai.
Martin said the motorcyclist was evacuated by helicopter and taken to the hospital.
A relative of the person injured reported on social media that the man “sustained a life changing injury but we’re extremely grateful that God spared his life.”
