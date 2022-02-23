Chris Pumphrey told a group of local business and government leaders that Douglas County is an ‘important player in the economic growth’ of the metro Atlanta area.
With several major multi-million projects underway in the county and businesses relocating to the county, Pumphrey, execute director of the Development Authority of Douglas County, said the county is shedding its small-town image.
“We are no longer what is called a bedroom community,” Pumphrey said during a Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Luncheon.
A panel of four business developers gave updates to Chamber members on major projects that they have brought to the area.
“These projects are drivers of economic development of Douglas County,” Pumphrey said. “This county will continue to grow.”
Panelists for the luncheon included Murray Reavis, whose company is developing the Riverside West Business Park; Matt Mitchell, with the The Trails project; Andy Barfield, whose company is developing Project Silver, a film production studio; and Harrison Merrill Jr., who is developing Foxhall Resort.
Project Silver is a $150 million development that is expected to bring over 2,000 jobs when it is fully operational. There will be 12 sound stages totaling over 200,000 square foot.
Barfield said construction could begin early in the summer and will take about 18-24 months to complete.
The Trails will be a mixed-use site in Lithia Springs covering more than 135 acres. There will be about 35 acres for future development.
Mitchell said the area will have townhomes, multiple family homes and office space. He said there is a potential for a hotel.
“It will bring an exciting hub for the area that is ready to grow,” Mitchell said.
Merrill praised the county for the Foxhall development and said the 11,000 acre resort is ‘turning Douglas County into a special place’.
He said they picked the location because there was no development in the county near the airport.
“We are trying to create an experience that you can’t get anywhere else,” Merrill said.
Pumphrey said that over $500 million has been committed to projects in the county that will be announced this year.
“We will continue to grow in this the county,” he said. “These are some major transforming projects in our county. We are not done yet. There is a lot more work to do.”
“Douglas County is on the move,” said Tonya Byrd, president of the Chamber board.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said the growth reflects the county’s leadership.
“This county is growing and moving,” Jones said. “It is a testament to all the progress the leaders are making. I feel we are moving in the right direction with the right leadership. We are seeing the fruits of our labor.”
