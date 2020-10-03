The large number of people planning to vote by mail this year due to the pandemic, coupled with efforts to increase voter turnout, have created some confusion for voters.
Around 1.2 million Georgians had requested absentee ballots so far as of earlier this week. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is this coming Monday, Oct. 5.
Douglas County Elections Supervisor Milton Kidd said voters in the county are getting multiple absentee ballot applications, including one from the county and others from outside groups such as Georgia Voter Project, Georgia Trump Victory, New Georgia Voter Project and political parties. All of the applications are legal, Kidd said, adding that the county sent applications to all registered voters but that he can’t vouch for the mailing lists used by the other organizations.
And Kidd said many voters are receiving ballots for the Nov. 3 election even though they didn’t fill out a separate application for the Nov. 3 election. Those voters, he said, most likely applied for an absentee ballot for the June 9 primary election and checked a box on the application certifying that they are elderly, disabled or in the military and “would like to receive a mail ballot for the rest of the election cycle without another application.” Anyone who checked that box on an earlier absentee ballot application is automatically being mailed an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election, Kidd said.
Many voters on social media have complained about getting multiple ballots in the mail. But Kidd said those voters are likely “receiving multiple applications from different groups to get a ballot.”
Kidd said the absentee ballot applications from the county have a “cardboard feeling,” have Douglas County Election & Registration and the BOER logo printed on them. Kidd said the county received a grant to pay for the applications to be mailed to all voters in Douglas County and that no taxpayer money was used to send the ballots.
Kidd said it doesn’t matter which application a voter chooses to use to get their absentee ballot. But he said the voter’s name and address and date of birth must be correct and that it should be signed and dated. He said it is helpful for voters to provide a phone number in case the elections office needs to contact the voter.
He said if someone sends in more than multiple applications for a ballot, the state voting system will only allow one to be issued.
“If there are any individuals that feel there are any discrepancies with their voter information, please contact our office,” Kidd said.
Kidd said many voters request an absentee ballot and then decide to vote in-person either during advance voting or on Election Day. He said there is a procedure in place for those voters.
“They do not have to use the ballots they requested but if they do decide to come in-person to vote, they will need to bring the ballot with them to surrender it,” Kidd said. “They will need to put the ballot in the envelopes, seal it, and write, SPOILED, on both sides on the outside of the outer envelope. They will then be asked to sign an affidavit at the polling site.”
In addition to mailing in an application, voters can request a ballot online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
Absentee ballot applications can be mailed in, delivered in-person to the elections office at the courthouse or put in the drop boxes inside and outside the courthouse and at the new drop boxes installed this week at Deer Lick Park, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center and Dog River Library.
Voters can also scan or take a full-sized photo of their application and email it to bdofelections@co.douglas.ga.us. Applications can also be faxed to the elections office at 770-920-7583.
Kidd said a common question his office gets is whether a stamp needs to be put on absentee ballots. He said a stamp is only necessary if the ballot is actually being mailed and that ballots dropped off at the elections office or in a drop box do not need a stamp.
Voters can sign up for text or email alerts on their ballot status using a new online took announced this week by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office called BallotTrax at https://georgia.ballot trax.net/voter/
The Douglas County Board of Elections can be reached at 770-920-7212 or by email at bdofelections@co.douglas.ga.us. Visit celebrat edouglascounty.com for more information.
