The Douglas County School System announced two high-level appointments on Tuesday.
Damon Murray was hired for the newly-created role of executive director of facility use, while Brad Corbett was named to take over as principal at South Douglas Elementary for the 2022-23 school year following the retirement of longtime Principal Casey Duffey.
Murray will oversee the school system’s new $43.3 million multi-purpose arena, which will host high school graduations and other events. The arena is being built on the site of the old central office at the corner of Highway 5 and Gurley Road with an expected completion sometime next year.
In addition to the arena, Murray will also oversee all other rentable facilities in the district. He will be responsible for managing budgets, staff, engineering, operations, site conversions, renovations, construction and event production.
“Our new leader brings a unique set of skills to this position. His experience and enthusiasm to make our multi-purpose arena a phenomenal venue make him the perfect choice for this new role,” Superintendent Trent North said. “He’s held leadership roles in arenas similar to what we are building. He understands the industry and will be an asset to Douglas County.”
Murray currently serves as director of engineering at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. He previously served in leadership roles at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Spectrum Center in Charlotte and U.S. Cellular in Asheville.
Murray holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and is a IAVM Venue Management School graduate.
He is set to take on his new role March 1.
Corbett, meanwhile, will become principal at South Douglas effective July 1, with Duffey retiring at the end of the current school year.
Corbett has been a classroom teacher and has worked in administrative positions in both Douglas and Carroll counties. He currently serves as principal of Bay Springs Middle School in Villa Rica.
Corbett began his teaching career in Fulton County Schools. He has served as an administrator at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He is known as a school leader focused on helping students achieve academic success, according to the school system.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Indiana University Bloomington, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
