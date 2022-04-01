When Natalie Murray walked out of the Mirror Lake Elementary School media center Thursday morning, she had no idea what was going on in the hallway.
Some students, teachers and a handful of her family and friends were gathered, some holding balloons and flowers.
Once the applause subsided, Murray was informed that she was one of nine teachers around the country selected as a 2022 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award winner.
“Though I don't need the recognition or desire it in any way, I guess it is nice to know that what I am doing is indeed impactful and that other people do notice the efforts that are put forth in the classroom — day in and day out,” Murray said. “Teaching can be a very difficult and sometimes thankless job, but it is also one of the most rewarding careers ever. To see the smiles on students' faces and to help children realize their potential is an amazing thing.”
Murray is the school’s music teacher. She said she helps oversee the garden for the students.
“The smile on my students' faces, whether singing in music class or planting seeds in the garden, is enough for me,” Murray said. “They are truly my 'why.' ”
Murray, along with the other winners, will be honored at the National Ag In The Classroom Conference June 28-July 1st in Saratoga Springs, New York.
She won the Georgia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year award from Georgia Farm Bureau last year.
She said she is proud to represent the state and the Douglas County School System on the national level.
“I am very excited to represent my school, my school district, the DC Farm Bureau, and the Ga. Farm Bureau at the National Ag In The Classroom Conference,” she said. “I was very surprised to have gotten the state of Ga Ag in the Classroom (AITC) award. I am extremely surprised that I won at the National level. But, I am very honored. I think that a huge part of me winning the award is due to my work at the school, but also my work with DC Farm Bureau as Educational Outreach Chairperson. I do a lot of networking with other schools in the county.”
Some of the networking comes through her social media presence. She has a Facebook page with resources for others that are invested in Ag Education.
Murray took over the garden about six years ago. It was established in a grassy courtyard outside of her classroom.
With her busy teaching schedule, Murray developed a program called ‘Garden Day Fridays’ so she can spend time in the garden.
She sometimes brings in guests from the community that offer expert advice.
“I teach Music Monday through Thursday and on Fridays, it's all about the garden,” Murray said. “I usually do some type of lesson based on Agriculture, nature, environmental stewardship, etc. ... then we spend time working in the garden.”
Music has always been a passion and part of Murray’s life, who grew up playing the piano and singing in church.
She is a graduate of Lithia Springs High, and attended Georgia State University.
Murray became the first in her family to graduate from college.
However, teaching wasn’t always her career plan.
“I got into education really on a whim,” Murray said. "I was the first person to ever graduate from college in my family. I really was unsure what I wanted to do the first year or so that I was in college, but, for some reason I really felt drawn to education, particularly music education. The more I got into the Music Education degree program at Georgia State University, the more I realized that teaching was truly my calling.
“I taught private music lessons for many years before going into public education and truly loved working with students one-on-one. But I really wanted to broaden my impact in children's lives, which is why I got into public education. I feel that teaching is truly a calling by God and I view it as, not only my career, but my ministry. Everyday is a great day to be a blessing in the lives of children.”
She calls it ‘very cool’ to teach in the same county where she attended school.
“All three of my children have also been raised here and have graduated from DC schools,” Murray said. “When I look back at my childhood, I did not particularly love school. I never really did anything to stand out in school. In middle and high school, I actually got into a fair amount of trouble.
“ I just didn't like going to school, except to socialize. So, the fact that I became a teacher is somewhat ironic. For whatever reason, I never felt like I was really known by any teacher in school. Therefore, I make it my mission to know every single one of my students and call them by their name. I want them to know that I know them.”
