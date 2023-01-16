Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived in the centuries leading up to European colonization. Those sites include Cahokia in Illinois, which is a UNESCO world heritage site. In Georgia, the Ocmulgee Mounds are now a National Historic Park. There are still about 100 major Mississippian sites.

