Museum attendance nears 4,000

Special to the Sentinel
The Douglas County Museum of History and Art saw a dip in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions last year.
As reported to the Board of Commissioners, there were 3,943 visitors to the museum who traveled from 29 states and nine countries.
“We have so many stand-alone and rotating exhibits that visitors can visit several times a year and see something different,” said Susanne Hudson, museum director.
Many visitors during February were looking for a focus on Black History.
Few museums can point to an artifact directly connected to an enslaved person.
“We have items that we know were touched by slaves or former slaves including Doc Morriss, and Caroline Little-Pray. The Seaborn Pray Spinning Wheel was made by him in November of 1846.” said Hudson. “We know that because he carved his name and date on the bottom of the beam.”
“The museum is a positive financial gain to the county in tourism dollars and hotel/motel tax revenue. Every dollar spent here is one that could have been spent somewhere else,” added Joe Phillips, CEO of “Old Courthouse, Inc.”
Phillips continued, ”It is well known in the area of community development that people who visit a town will spend seven times more money if they are motivated by historic preservation. Tourism and Historic Preservation work hand-in-hand.”
“Saturday is a popular day at the museum and we are the only visitor center open. Many people come in looking for general information and wind up staying a couple of hours, continued Hudson.
The Douglas County Tourism and History Commission was created by the Board of Commissioners in 1999 to be the body responsible for promoting Douglas County as a tourism destination and continues as a function of county government.
The best known example is the “Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival” which annually has drawn thousands of people from surrounding states and foreign countries who have a personal affection for the hydrangea.
The museum opens a window on to life in the middle 1900s and tells a history of Douglas County.
“We hope the museum will continue to be a destination for citizens of Douglas County and our neighbors near and far,” continued Phillips.
