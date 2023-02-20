Elana Meyers Taylor receives big celebration for Olympic success

Douglasville native and Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor is among those featured in the Douglas County Museum of History and Art’s Black History Month Scavenger Hunt.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is featuring a Black History Month Scavenger Hunt that runs through February.

Youngsters can sharpen their Easter egg-hunting skills while learning about local Black history, thought older folks can enjoy it too.

Trending Videos