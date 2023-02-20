The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is featuring a Black History Month Scavenger Hunt that runs through February.
Youngsters can sharpen their Easter egg-hunting skills while learning about local Black history, thought older folks can enjoy it too.
“It’s a teaching tool also because you learn about the person or the item, or historic properties, said Douglas County Museum of History and Art Director, Susanne Hudson.
Hudson, contacted by phone, says the patrons that have visited and done the Hunt have a good time. School-aged groups and on up to senior groups have done the tour, she said.
A visitor’s program issues a challenge with the question: “How many of these items can you find during your tour? Check them off as you tour and return this to your guide to receive a small gift. They all reflect the dynamic and engaging history of the many accomplished Black citizens of Douglas County over the years.”
Hudson said it takes about an hour to tour the museum and the Scavenger Hunt is scattered out through the entire museum.
The Scavenger Hunt runs through the rest of this month, Hudson said.
And Hudson says she’s always on the lookout for interesting artifacts of local import.
“If you have items of historical significance, we would love to receive them for possible display,” Hudson said. “We’re volunteer driven and with no full-time staff, we’re grateful for the uniformly positive feedback we receive from our visitors.”
Douglas County has had its share of pro athletes. Many of those were featured in a recent museum exhibition. Some of those are also included in the Scavenger Hunt from decorated Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor to baseball stars like Terry Harper and many more.
“People are so interested in the (sports) figures,” Hudson commented.
On the Film Trail Scavenger list is Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son — Brandon T. Jackson, The Last Punch — Keith David, Just Mercy — Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, The Banker- Anthony Mackie and The Bobby Brown Story — Woody McClain.
And some historic sites are also included such as the Beulah Grove Lodge No. 372, which is the oldest building of its kind still standing in Douglas County. Built around 1910 it was once the home of the Pleasant Grove Colored School.
“It’s probably the oldest building like this remaining in America, that is, of this age and of its genre, and still standing,” according to local Historian Gwen Sommers Redwine.
The Scavenger Hunt is offered free during regular museum hours, Hudson said. Douglas County Museum of History and Art is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday.
