With life returning to normal, another music festival is planned for the area in September. But some Douglas County residents may not be overjoyed at the news, especially those who’ve found past ‘celebrations’ amounting to noise pollution in an otherwise serene environ.
Billed as the “Imagine Festival” it's being held at the Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, just across the Chattahoochee River from Douglas in south Fulton, and it will take place Sept. 17-19.
That same site hosted the TomorrowWorld music festival, an electronic musical festival with popular DJs, for several years. But TomorrowWorld was not popular in Douglas, leaving houses vibrating and music so loud that residents here could hear it. It was canceled in 2016.
According to some information online at musicfestivalwizard.com,
“Starting as a smaller two-day downtown event, Imagine Festival has become Atlanta's largest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) camping festival....Proudly independent, organizers call Imagine Festival a living and breathing representation of our guest’s wishes and imagination.”
A post on the festival’s Facebook page proclaims,
“We can't wait to be back together again with you all for the biggest celebration of our lives!”
And the Imagine event is promoted as “Three Days of experiential Music, Art, and Camping.”
In 2015 Douglas residents complained about noise levels and congestion connected to the TomorrowWorld music festival at Bouckaert Farm and when news arrived it was off the following year, made it clear they would not lament its passing.
TomorrowWorld brought in close to 160,000 people to the area from all 50 states and 75 countries, according to organizers.
In 2015 a literal washout due to rainy weather conditions, making the site begin to look like a day at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969, coupled with the financial struggles of concert producer SFX Entertainment, Inc. forced TomorrowWorld to cancel its 2016 festival.
Former County Commissioner Mike Mulcare was very vocal in 2015 about getting TomorrowWorld to at least consider the Douglas residents.
Mulcare said previously he hoped “any possible future event permitting by Fulton County will consider the impact on so many nearby roof tops in Douglas County.”
Commissioner Tarenia Carthan replaced Mulcare on the BOC and was contacted by phone for comment. Carthan said she thus far had no knowledge of the festival, or any contact by festival organizers with the board.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, also contacted by phone, served on the board with Mulcare, and confirmed that residents in her district could hear the TommorowWorld event, but said she was also unaware of the upcoming Imagine Festival.
Guider said she would check with County Administrator Sharon Subadan to see what other information they may have on the September event, or if organizers had as yet reached out to any Douglas County officials.
An email requesting information regarding the event from festival organizers and submitted through the festival’s “press contact” tab on their website elicited no response.
