Zakiya Hooker — daughter of blues legend John Lee Hooker — her husband, Natural Four co-founder Ollan Bell, and Anthony Reed performed an intimate concert in front of about 50 people at The Vine Cafe and Market on Saturday evening.
The trio played a mix of blues, jazz and R&B at the show,”Reminiscence,” which was invitation only. Guitarist Anthony Cook with event sponsor OZA Productions joined the group for Saturday’s performance.
Most of the songs performed were co-written by Hooker and Bell, who live in Douglasville.
The couple owns John Lee Hooker’s Boom Boom Recording Studio, which has been in business since 1992, and a family record label — Boogie With The Hook Records.
Concert attendees were also treated to dinner, and all three artists took the time to converse with the crowd during an intermission, visiting each table in the packed restaurant.
“What stood out for me (was), first, how totally engaged the audience was with the singers,” The Vine co-owner Terry Howard said after the show. “Also second, the shock and surprise by many who had no idea that this quality of performers existed right here in Douglasville. “
Hooker performed songs from her latest album, titled “Legacy” — released in 2020 — including “Front Door To Hell,” the first song on her new album, which American Blues Scene writes “has country meets Georgia soul to it.”
She and Bell ended the evening with “One More Dance,” a duet they co-wrote that also appears on “Legacy.”
Bell, also known as Chris James, wrote “Can This Be Real?,” which was a Top 40 hit for The Natural Four in 1973. Along with “Can This Be Real?”, Bell performed a mix of R&B and jazz songs in addition to the songs with Hooker.
Reed, who lives in Atlanta, is the godson of Hooker and Bell. He performed three original R&B songs from his upcoming CD and one cover song, “Best of Me,” by Anthony Hamilton.
Hooker grew up in Detroit, before moving to California where she worked with the Oakland Police Department, Kaiser and the Superior Court of California.
She and Bell, a California native, moved to Douglasville in 2008.
“We had been coming here on and off and we really liked the Atlanta area,” Hooker said in an email. “Ollan had performed in Atlanta Underground when his group was active and he always liked the vibe of the city. Our son moved here to Douglasville and we were visiting and he showed us this house. We loved it and we bought it and here we are.”
Hooker’s new album “Legacy,” which is dedicated to her dad, can be purchased on her website at https://www.zakiyahooker.com and streamed on Spotify and other music sites.
