Douglas County’s National Day of Prayer observance will return to an in-person event at the courthouse this year.
Other than the speakers, last year’s event was digital because of the pandemic and large-gathering restrictions.
With most of those restrictions being eased, Ned Fowler of the Prayer Center of West Georgia said they were given the go-ahead to return to the courthouse steps for this year’s event, which is set for next Thursday, May 6 at noon.
During previous years, Fowler said the event has attracted around 100-200 participants.
Fowler anticipates a big gathering this year.
“I hope so,” he said. “We just ask people to separate themselves and use their judgment. You can wear a mask.”
Pastors, judges and others will still gather around the courthouse steps for prayer and music.
In the past, each person would offer a prayer on one particular subject.
During this year’s prayer service, Judge Barbara Caldwell will read off a declaration that consists of declaring America will not align with a “throne of destruction.”
The following pastors and community leaders will be praying during the noon event: Joe Fowler (attorney), Edwin Ford (pastor of Crossroads for Life Ministries), Josh Smith (pastor of Cowan Mill Church), Beau McClain (judge of Douglas Superior Court), All Buckner (PRC Medical of Douglas County), Mark Evens (past of Believers Church) and Pastor Dave Divine (Chapel Hill Church).
“We are real excited about this event,” Fowler said. “Like the Bible says, ‘For where two or three are gathered in my name.’ We are blasting this event all over Facebook. People are gathering as a nation to pray. We need God in this current situation.”
Visit https://www.facebook.com/PrayerCenterOfWestGeorgia for more information and to watch the event live.
