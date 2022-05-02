The county’s National Day of Prayer organizer Ned Fowler said now is the perfect time for the county and country to prayer together.
“With all that is going on in the world, we need to come together now,” Fowler said.
Thursday, on at the steps of the courthouse, Fowler has assembled several local area religious and civic leaders to lead the county in prayer.
The event is scheduled for 12 p.m.
“I kind of say this every year, but I think this will be the best one we have had,” Fowler said. “Prayer is much needed now.”
Pastors, judges and others will gather around the courthouse steps for prayer and music.
Like last year’s prayer service, Judge Barbara Caldwell will read off a declaration that consists of declaring America will not align with a “throne of destruction.”
The following pastors and community leaders will be praying during the noon event: Joe Fowler (attorney), Edwin Ford (pastor of Crossroads for Life Ministries), Josh Smith (pastor of Cowan Mill Church), Beau McClain (judge of Douglas Superior Court), Sally Buckner (PRC Medical of Douglas County), Mark Evens (pastor of Believers Church) and Dave Divine (Chapel Hill Church).
McClain is expected to introduce Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams and allow her the opportunity to pray.
“The National Day of Prayer is for us, as President Lincoln said, a moment to recognize ‘that those nations only are blessed whose God is the Lord’,” McClain said. “We are also blessed in Douglas County to have religious and civic leaders who are willing to humble themselves in public prayer on the courthouse steps to seek God’s favor as well as setting an example and encouragement to all.”
Visit https://www.facebook.com/PrayerCenterOfWestGeorgia for more information and to watch the event live.
