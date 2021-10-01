Naturi Naughton offered a group of third-grade girls some words of encouragement during a book-reading event at North Douglas Elementary on Thursday afternoon.
The famed actress/singer encouraged the students to believe in themselves and never give up. She also emphasized the importance of education.
“You all are little queens,” she said. “You guys inspire me. You have to believe in yourself.”
Naughton read from a book written by her father, Ezra Naughton Jr., called “A Fable of Love.” She gave each of the students a copy following the reading.
The students were dressed in matching T-shirt, tutus, and donned tiaras.
“I want you all to wake up each morning and say to yourselves, ‘she is cute,’ ” Naughton said.
Naughton is best known for her time with Platinum-selling girl group 3LW and roles in movies “Notorious” and “Fame.” She also has leading roles in the television series “Power” and “Queens.”
“I want each of you to know today that your dreams are possible,” Naughton told the 55 girls and teachers in the North Douglas gym. “Anything that you want to do is possible. Any dream, any profession, any place you want to travel, anything you want to do is possible.”
Her visit was part of Saving our Daughters, a nonprofit that focuses on helping girls discuss issues, deter bullying and protect their self-esteem.
She also delivered a message of kindness and love.
“People may not always treat you nicely, and the world may not always love you back, but at the court of what you do, you must always act in love and love yourself first.”
North Douglas principal Pamela Wooley called it a “timely message” for the students.
“It is really special to have her here to speak with the students,” Wooley said. “She has helped the girls be inspired and that emphasizes what we are teaching here. We want them to be exposed to every opportunity.”
