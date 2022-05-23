Nearly 2,000 students will graduate from Douglas County’s five public high schools later this week.
Graduations are set for Thursday and Friday at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.
Chapel Hill High will kick things off on Thursday with its graduation ceremony set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Alexander High will follow Thursday at 7 p.m. On Friday, Lithia Springs High will hold its ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by New Manchester High at 2:30 p.m. and Douglas County High at 7 p.m.
Alexander has the largest graduating class this year with 464 of the district’s 1,988 total graduates. Douglas County High is right behind Alexander with 432 members in the Class of 2022, followed by New Manchester with 392 graduates, Chapel Hill with 368 and Lithia Springs with 332.
Alexander’s senior class has racked up $8,819,542 in scholarships. Luke Nguyen is Alexander’s valedictorian and Jasmine Walker is the salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
Samuel Austin is Chapel Hill’s valedictorian. Austin will attend the University of Georgia. Austin’s older sister, Emily Austin, was the valedictorian at Chapel Hill High in 2016 and also attended UGA. Chapel Hill’s salutatorian is Addison Vakiener.
Douglas County’s valedictorian is Richard Hermanto, and he will attend Emory University. Douglas County’s salutatorian is Neal Daniel, who will attend University of Miami.
Lithia Springs’ graduates this year earned $4,672,000 in scholarships. The valedictorian at Lithia for the Class of 2022 is Juan Garcia Reyes and the salutatorian is Binita Timsina.
New Manchester’s valedictorian is Joseph Chamorro-Carcamo and the salutatorian is Shari Mane De La Pena.
