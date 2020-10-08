With less than a week before early voting begins, Douglas County’s elections office has received absentee ballot applications for nearly a quarter of the county’s registered voters.
A total of 22,520 absentee ballots had been sent to residents through Tuesday, including 22,331 paper ballots and 189 electronic ballots for military and overseas residents, according to data from the secretary of state’s office. Of those, 4,597 ballots had been returned. Douglas County has more than 100,000 registered voters.
Douglas County residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots early starting on Oct. 12 at several locations across the county.
From Oct. 12-30, votes can be cast in-person at the county courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
From Oct. 19-30, advance voting will be expanded to the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park and the Old Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Woodie Fite Senior Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23 for adults 55-and-older to vote.
Saturday voting will take place Oct. 24 at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 30 is the last day to vote early. In addition to the other sites, two others will have advance voting this day only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — The Church at Chapel Hill and the Atlanta West Pentecostal Church.
Voters will also decide the fate of two amendments to the state’s Constitution, as well as a third question being pitched to increase the state’s stock of affordable housing. Unlike statutes, constitutional amendments bypass the governor and go directly to voters.
House Bill 344 authorizes a tax exemption for properties owned by charitable organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, for the purpose of building or repairing homes to be sold through no-interest loans.
The first amendment deals with House Resolution 164, which requires that state fees and taxes collected for a specific purpose be used only as intended in most circumstances.
According to a summary posted on the secretary of state’s website this week, this proposal authorizes the state’s General Assembly to require that any such law identifies the public purpose and the state agency administering the funds. The agency must make annual reports of revenues and expenditures, and the tax or fee would be cut off within 10 years.
Supporters point to a history of state governors and lawmakers raiding the state’s Hazardous Waste and Solid Waste Trust funds when money is tight, according to the Capitol Beat news service.
While the state House of Representatives has passed the two trust funds repeatedly, the state Senate has repeatedly blocked the proposal. The late Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack Hill, R-Reidsville, was concerned dedicating this money would leave lawmakers without budget flexibility.
The second amendment would prohibit state and local governments from using the legal doctrine of “sovereign immunity” to keep citizens from suing them when government officials commit unconstitutional actions. If approved, the act becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2021, and applies to all tax years after that date.
It requires that such suits be brought against specific local governments, and superior courts would dismiss any lawsuits that name individual state or local public officers or employees as a defendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.