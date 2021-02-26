A bill that would prevent Georgia cities and counties from “defunding the police” passed the Georgia House 101-69 alone party lines Wednesday.
The bill, which was authored by Athens Republican state Rep. Houston Gaines aimed to prevent cities and counties from reducing law enforcement budgets by more than 5% over a rolling 10-year period.
However, the bill does contain exemptions for cities and counties that experience unexpected revenue drops and for those where law enforcement agencies make large one-time purchases.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones praised the community policing of Sheriff Tim Pounds and his department.
“Public Safety is about constructing safe, vibrant, thriving and cohesive communities,” Jones said. “In my opinion, Douglas County has one of the most progressive Sheriff Departments in the nation. I’m extremely pleased with the impeccable customer service and high level of responsiveness from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Tim Pounds.”
There was a public outcry for “defunding the police” during killings in 2020 of unarmed Black victims at the hands of police. During protests last summer, supporters of police reform wanted money directed towards other means.
Gaines called police defunding a “radical idea” that would lead to unsafe communities.
“When a victim calls 911, we need quick response times,” Gaines said. “Defunding the police is a radical idea that will slow response times for victims and put our families and communities at risk.”
During the recent presidential and U.S. Senate elections, the term defunding the police was attached to Democratic candidates including Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
During the campaign, numerous media outlets pointed out that neither Warnock nor Ossoff called for police budgets to be cut.
They, along with President Joe Biden, have called for more police reform.
According to the Georgia Recorder, Republican lawmakers have filed similar bills in other states, including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and North Carolina.
Gaines said opposition to the bill is “purely” political.
“This is a politicalized issue,” said Hartwell Republican state Rep. Alan Powell, who supported the bill. “And it’s politicalized because it plays to the base of one of the political parties. But at the end of the day, public safety is out there for both political parties, and it should serve both equally.”
Jones said that there is community engagement between citizens and the sheriff’s office.
“Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is a role model organization for promoting the importance of citizen engagement programs and does a stellar job with providing community activities to bridge the gap between citizens and law enforcement,” Jones said. “Certainly, as the sheriff’s office and citizens continue the trajectory of working in a unified manner, I’m confident Douglas County will maintain our current status of being among the safest places to live, work and play in Georgia.”
State Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, said the common goal for most is to live in a safe community, but said more police presence does not always make communities safer.
“It is the truth that we do not like to admit, but we have the statistics and the stories to show it: if you are Black or brown, whether armed or unarmed, you are more likely to be killed by law enforcement than your white counterparts,” she said. “The calls for reimagining public safety are exactly about this.”
