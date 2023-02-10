ATLANTA — A new bill would prohibit transgender Georgians under 18 from receiving gender-affirming hormone therapy or surgery.

“The state has a compelling interest to protect all young Georgians from harm,” said Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett, the bill’s main sponsor. “Allowing Georgians who cannot legally vote, smoke, or purchase a firearm to make a high-stakes decision with irreparable consequences is dangerous and must be addressed immediately by the Georgia General Assembly.”

