New book machine at Mason Creek fills students reading interest

Mason Creek Middle School has unique vending machine on its campus.
Instead of dispensing junk food, the Vision Machine, as it is called, is a book vending machine.
It is the first of its kind in the Atlanta area.
“We love it,” Mason Creek media specialist Jennifer Baker said. “We have wanted one for years.”
Although it has been at the school since the beginning of the school year, the county held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new equipment at the school.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North took part in the afternoon ceremonies.
“This machine allows us to reward our students for good grades and good behavior,” North said in a statement.
The book machine, which is housed in the atrium of the school, is stocked through parent donations, Scholastic Dollars and a Literacy for Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia (L4GA) grant.
The Douglas County School System is using the $1.6 million Georgia Department of Education grant to support student literacy learning initiatives to address the literacy needs of children in Douglas County from birth through grade 12.
Several other community supporters contributed to the purchase of the machine, including North.
The Vision Fund was created to help get the machine at the school.
According to its website, The Vision Fund helps students “achieve their dreams” by providing vending machines for books.
The Vision Fund Executive Director Benton Washington said reading helped shape his life.
“It gave me knowledge, a dream and strengthened my faith,” Washington said in a released statement. “Ambition, joy and education I gained from reading was not enough to keep to myself. I wanted to create ways to encourage and share what I gained with others.”
Students earn a trip to the book machine for good grades and behavior.
“The kids are very excite about it,” Baker said. “It rewards the students and help them reach their reading goals.”
The machine is stocked with new or gently used books on a variety of subjects.
North said he is confident that the new machine will encourage more students to want to read.
“It also gives students the opportunity to pick a book and get lost in literature that speaks to their generation,” North said. “Reading is the key to academic success and books are a window to the world.”
The design of the book machine was created by former Mason Creek student Isha Imran.
