ATLANTA — A state lawmaker is renewing a bipartisan push to reform Georgia’s coin-operated amusement machines (COAM) industry.

House Bill 353, sponsored by Georgia Rep. Alan Powell, would award non-cash redemption gift cards to winners that could be redeemed anywhere in the state for any legal product. Under current law, COAM winners can redeem their prizes only for merchandise sold in the store where the machine they played is located.

