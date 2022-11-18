ATLANTA — Only about two-thirds of Georgia’s high schoolers have mastered core subjects at a level that would allow them to move on to the next grade, new data released this week by the Georgia Department of Education (DOE) shows.

The latest College and Career Ready Performance Index reports provide overviews of how students are performing across the state. The content mastery score covers English, math, social studies, and science. This year’s high school score of 64.7 is down from 2019’s score of 70, when the last full set of data was collected.

