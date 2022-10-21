Two candidates are vying for the House District 64 seat, which covers much of south and western Douglas and part of south Paulding.
The seat is open this year, with state Rep. Micah Gravley, whose old District 67 covers much of the same territory, not seeking another term after 10 years in Atlanta.
Republican Kimberly New and Democrat Montenia Edwards are facing off in the Nov. 8 general election to determine the new representative for the area.
New lives in Villa Rica and is a small business owner in the automotive industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Kennesaw State University. She was born in Douglas County and has lived in District 64 for 21 years.
New’s husband, Billy, is a retired law enforcement officer and currently serves on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Board. They have four children, three grandchildren and two more grandchildren on the way.
Edwards lives in Powder Springs in south Paulding and is a clinical researcher in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Morris Brown College and a master’s degree in public health from Saint Louis University.
Edwards has two children, who she said are “the biggest blessings of (my) life.”
New said the best thing about District 64 is the people.
“There are so many things about District 64 that makes it an amazing place, but, the most important and best thing I would say, would be the people,” New said. “They are genuinely nice, welcoming, and kind. We also have plenty of green space, incredible restaurants, affordable housing, amazing houses of worship, we have amenities of the city but still hold on to our small-town values. It’s the best place to raise a family.”
Edwards volunteers at homeless shelters, food pantries and other nonprofits in District 64 and in metro Atlanta. She said the sense of community is the best thing about District 64.
“The best thing about the 64th District is the sense of community and togetherness the area brings,” Edwards said.
New said the most important issue facing District 64 is inflation.
“I’m pleased and appreciative that our state’s leadership has taken steps like suspending the gas tax in order to help ease the pain of inflation,” New said. “Heading into the next legislative session, I would address this issue by staying focused ensuring Georgians can keep more of what they earn, and continue to implement policies that help ease some burden from the devastating inflation we are facing.”
Edwards said taking care of veterans is the biggest issue facing District 64.
“Douglas County has a large population of military veterans,” Edwards said. “As a legislator, I want to ensure there are resources that come in from the state level to ensure our veterans have the benefits and healthcare they need.”
On development in Douglas, Edwards said she doesn’t think the area is growing too fast.
“Compared to other larger cities in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the growth of Douglas County is steady and not too fast,” she said. “In speaking to residents, they want to be able to live, work, and play here.”
New said the county is growing “because it’s an incredible place to live, work and raise a family.”
“I believe that we can continue to grow and keep the same spirit that makes our community so special,” New said.
On ensuring transparency in the General Assembly, New said she plans to be accessible to the constituents in District 64.
“If I’m fortunate enough to serve as the next state representative in House District 64, I plan to be accessible to my constituents and the press,” she said. “Constituent services will be a high priority for me. I also plan to hold regular meetings in my district, welcome visitors to the Gold Dome, and send regular legislative updates.”
Edwards said she will host forums to be transparent if she is elected.
“To ensure transparency, I will ensure there are at least six community forums are done per year to keep the community abreast of the issues and policies that are forthcoming as well as passed,” she said.
On what she would do to put the state on firmer financial footing, New said the state is already in good shape.
“Our state currently has a AAA Bond Rating and (is) in position to return over $2 billion to the taxpayers through rebates,” she said. “If we continue to balance our budget wisely and prioritize the needs of taxpayers, we will continue to be on strong financial footing.”
Edwards said she would focus on job growth to help put the state on firmer financial footing.
“To put the state on a firmer financial footing, I would aim to bring more jobs to Georgia and House District 64,” she said. “I would provide incentives to companies choosing to relocate or expand which will increase the GDP and bring jobs to the State of Georgia and House District 64.”
On what makes her the best candidate for the job, New said she understands the needs of District 64.
“I am a seventh-generation resident of Douglas County,” New said. “My husband, Billy and I have built our business here, raised our children here, worship here, and now our grandchildren are growing up here. I understand the needs of the district and have the right business experience to hit the ground running on Day One. I’m committed to our community, to defending our principles, and would be honored to be elected to serve House District 64.”
Edwards said she’s the best candidate because of her education, worth ethic and experience.
“What makes me the best candidate in this race are my tenacity, education, and hard work,” Edwards said. “In addition, my experience involves advocating for the community on issues related to healthcare, homelessness, and hunger, to name a few. I will be a voice for our veterans, law enforcement officers, small businesses, and for the people of House District 64.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.