Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health hope to attract and retain more certified nursing assistants (CNAs) to the workforce with the help of an $11 million grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative was prompted by a statewide shortage of health care workers that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Austin Dobbs the program coordinator at UGA’s Institute for Disaster Management.

