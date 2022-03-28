New Manchester band to perform in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

The New Manchester High School Band has been accepted into the 2022 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. The Douglasville band will head to the Windy City in November.
Through an application process, submitted and reviewed by a selection committee in December of last year, the school received official notification by mid-January, according to New Manchester’s Director of Bands, Marcus D. Chester, who was contacted by phone.
New Manchester High will celebrate their recent acceptance to the 2022 Chicago Thanksgiving day parade with a fundraiser to be held on April 28.
“We know not every kid can afford to pay for this trip so we’re trying to make sure that the students get the opportunity to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event, and perform on this national stage, so we’re trying to raise funds to offset the out-of-pocket costs for our families to be able participate in this event,” Chester said.
Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday season in the heart of downtown Chicago. The parade takes-over Chicago’s iconic State Street in the Loop from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Originating in the 1930s, when it was called the Christmas Caravan, the parade was created to help lift the spirits of those suffering through the Great Depression and continues in that tradition with the event.
Chester said the band’s experience has been in mostly local events and that this event will represent something new.
“We’ve done the Veterans Parade and the Christmas Parade in Douglasville. [But] something of this magnitude is an inaugural event, we’re super excited about it,” Chester said.
Getting the whole band to Chicago will be costly and the fundraiser is intended to help make that possible, Chester said, and that no one gets left behind.
Chester said community leaders and other stakeholders are invited to the fundraiser, the band will perform and students and parents will offer testimonials regarding how the band has helped to shape student lives, and they’re also hoping to bring some alumni back as well to express the importance of what the band is and how important the [Chicago] event will be for the students to participate in.
Chester said the band’s repertoire covers a pretty wide range of music.
“We play a variety of different music,” he said. “From pop to R&B to hip-hop; we try to keep it as entertaining as possible.”
Chester says the band’s previous actual field show for competition was titled “ATL” and intended to shine a light on Atlanta artists.
“We just try to keep it funky, keep it fresh, but still keep it musical. Next year we’re doing ‘Purple Rain’ i.e. music inspired by Prince,” he said.
“We bring a lot of energy, we shine a light on what we’re doing here in Douglas County in the band world, but we also try and provide worthwhile performances for our students and fantastic experiences for anyone who gets a chance to see us and hear us,” he said.
Chester said the program for Chicago will be geared to being fun and will hopefully offer something for everyone.
‘There’s some old-school, some Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, and we try and keep the energy level high, because it’s gonna be cold out there,” he said.
Chester is through his fifth year in his role at New Manchester and the trip to Chicago represents quite a milestone.
“I’m excited; it’s my first time and I hope the community can get behind us and be excited for us to represent Douglasville and Douglas County. I think it’s going to be a fantastic experience and we’re all looking forward to it,” Chester said.
