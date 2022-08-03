As students moved through the hallways at New Manchester High School on Wednesday morning, Principal Casey Bethel greeted them with encouragement and an occasional high-five.
Bethel, in his first year as the school’s principal, assisted some students with directions to class.
He visited a few classrooms and gave impromptu motivational speeches.
“It is a huge responsibility in being the principal,” Bethel said. “I’m excited about the school year. It gives me an opportunity to give back to this community.”
The Douglas County School System welcomed an estimated 26,459 students back to classrooms on Wednesday as the new school year began for the 33 county schools.
Bethel was one of six new principals in the district.
Other new principals include Angela Holley at Chestnut Log Middle, Brad Corbett at South Douglas Elementary, Dr. Kevin Jefferson at Stewart Middle, John Chandler at Turner Middle and Heather George at Winston Elementary.
Across town, it was an emotional first day at Mason Creek Elementary and Alexander High.
Officers from the Fairburn Police Department escorted Jonathan Astree, the son of fallen department Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree, into his first-grade class. A similar scene played at Alexander for Astree’s daughter, Laurali, who started her junior year of high school.
Their father, an off-duty officer, died in an automobile accident last week on Capps Ferry Road.
Bethel is no stranger to New Manchester as he taught in the science department for four years. He gained notoriety when he was named the state’s teacher of the year in 2017.
Bethel worked in the central office before spending last school year as an assistant principal at Factory Shoals Middle, which is one of New Manchester’s feeder schools.
As he roamed the hallways, Bethel talked with several freshmen who came from Factory Shoals.
“I owe a lot to this community,” Bethel said. “The energy is up over here and it is very positive. I’m focusing on building relationships in the classroom and hallways.”
School district leaders said it was a smooth first day of classes with no major incidents.
DCSS has some of the top security equipment among the state school districts.
The system is the first in the nation to use Mobile Security Unit technology, also known as Lot Cops, on its high school campuses.
Masks were optional as school districts are not allowed to enforce mask mandates.
Since 2019 the district has had the Centegix crisis alert system which allows teachers and other school employees to trigger alarms and immediately lock down campus. The alarm also alerts first responders and administrators, providing the exact location of the emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.