Stamp

The new U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring the late civil rights leader John Lewis will feature a photograph taken in 2013 by Marco Grob on assignment for Time magazine.

 USPS/Special

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp honoring the late civil rights leader John Lewis next year.

The stamp will feature a photograph of Lewis taken in 2013 by Marco Grob on assignment for Time magazine, the agency announced Tuesday. The “selvage,” margin paper on a sheet of Lewis stamps, will feature a photo from 1963 of a young Lewis outside a workshop on nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, Miss.

Trending Videos