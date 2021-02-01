A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in Douglas and other nearby counties, health officials confirmed on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a mutation in the COVID-19 virus coming out of the United Kingdom, known as COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health identified nine Georgia counties in which individuals had contracted this variant.
So far, 19 cases have been identified in Georgia, including eight men and 11 women. In addition to Douglas County, the variant was also found in Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties. At least 30 states are reporting cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
The state DPH confirmed late Monday there is one confirmed case of the new variant in Douglas, Clayton, Dekalb and Cherokee, two cases in Carroll and Paulding, three in Gwinnett and four in Cobb and Fulton.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said the concerns with the new variant are the “increased contagiousness that has been reported” and “the possibility that there is increased lethality with this variant.”
“Because it has to be tested in a specialty lab for confirmation, results are not back fast enough to be able to quickly do case investigations and contact tracing,” Memark said. “These characteristics of the new variant strain is the reason that it is very important to continue with public health measures we know to work. This includes wearing a mask, watching your distance, washing your hands, and not gathering with groups of people.”
Memark said she also encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccination when they are eligible.
COVID-19 positive case rates and deaths have started trending down in Georgia after grueling winter outbreaks. The seven-day moving average of new cases in Georgia peaked on Jan. 11 at 7,398.7 and has been declining since, according to the DPH. On Monday, the seven-day moving average of new cases in the state was at 4,375.3.
COVID-19 deaths are also trending downward, with the seven-day moving average at 109.3 on Monday after a peak of 119.1 on Jan. 20.
“We have just survived the most lethal surge that we have seen in our community,” Memark said. “If we let up on our prevention measures, we may not be as lucky next time.”
The UK variant was identified in the fall of 2020, and commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, said that it is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March.
“We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life,” Toomey said in a press release.
The variant’s discovery in Georgia also comes as state officials, hospitals and pharmacies rush to distribute tight supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to health-care workers, nursing-home residents and staff, first responders and people ages 65 and older.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have stressed that their COVID-19 vaccines “appear to work” against the variant, according to DPH.
Nearly 750,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia as of Sunday afternoon, with nearly 160,000 more reported positive antigen tests indicating likely positive results. The virus has killed 12,570 Georgians.
Capitol Beat News Service and Sentinel Managing Editor Ron Daniel contributed to this article.
