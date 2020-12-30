West Georgians should expect rain as they are ringing in a new year tonight, and doing so without the traditional events to celebrate.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, city officials across Carroll, Douglas, and Haralson counties decided to cancel their New Year’s Eve festivities this year.
The chance of rain today is 63% with a high of 62 degrees, according to the Weather Channel. The sun will set at 5:42 p.m., and the low this evening will be 57 degrees with an increased 80% chance of rain.
The rain is expected to continue New Year’s Day, with the chance of thunderstorms. There is a 74% expectation of rain with a high of 69 degrees during the day. The rain will diminish to 31% in the evening, with an expected low of 46 degrees.
As if that were not already enough to put a damper on the last day of 2020, residents also should not expect any festivities on New Year’s Eve in Villa Rica, Carrollton, or Tallapoosa. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on not holding gatherings.
Carrollton Communications Coordinator April Saunders wrote in an email to the Times-Georgian last week that the city does not have any events planned for New Year’s Eve. But she added that many of the downtown retailers and restaurants have specials to celebrate.
The Gold Nugget drop, which annually launches the New Year in Villa Rica, has also been canceled this year.
And there are also no events planned for Douglas County.
Tallapoosa residents looking forward to watching the Possum Drop on Thursday night will have to wait until next year.
Patrick Clarey, Tallapoosa’s planning coordinator and a member of the event’s organizing committee, recently told the newspaper that he and city officials reviewed several options for keeping the festival on this year.
But he said they could not find an alternative without limiting the number of people who could attend to 200 people at one of the city’s venues.
The event typically brings in crowds of between 8,000 and 10,000 residents, Tallapoosa City Manager Phillip Eidson told the Times-Georgian on Thursday. He said with that many expected, social distancing could not be maintained among the attendees.
Each New Year’s Eve at midnight, a possum named Spencer is lowered in a ball covered in holiday lights from the top of the Cain Law Office building, one of the city’s oldest buildings, according to the event’s website. In recent years, the event has grown and attracted national attention from media outlets such as CNN and NPR.
The possum is named after Ralph Spencer, a businessman who helped the town thrive in the 1800s. Before the city became known as Tallapoosa after the nearby river of the same name, the miners who panned for gold in the region called the town Possum Snout.
Many residents consider this colorful history as a point of pride, and the possum has become an unofficial mascot of the city. Both Eidson and Clarey are hopeful residents and visitors from across the globe can attend the event again at the end of 2021.
