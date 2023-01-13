ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones appointed a roster of state Senate chairmen Thursday including naming Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, to head the new Senate Children and Families Committee.

“This critical committee will be tasked with taking the lead on mental health, child protection, foster care, and adoption initiatives,” said Jones, who will preside over the Senate. “This committee will give a bigger platform to these critically important issues and develop policies that benefit children and families across our state.”

