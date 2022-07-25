NMHS grad Christian to perform at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago

New Manchester High grad Tyler Lewis (known as Tyler Christian) is the background vocalist for the artist AIIDA, and will perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on Friday, July 29 as part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI).

 Photo courtesy of Tyler Christian

There are still those who tend to think that a mention of ‘the Berklee College’ is a reference to the university at Berkley in California. But the Berklee College of Music in Boston has a long history by now and had an impact on most types of popular music. The school has been host to generations of well-known artists who’ve attended.

Berklee was founded back in the 1940s by a pianist named Lawrence Berk and was initially christened ‘Schillinger’, as a mark of tribute to the eminent musician Joseph Schillinger.

