NMHS grad Christian to perform at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago

There are still those who tend to think that a mention of ‘the Berklee College’ is a reference to the university at Berkley in California. But the Berklee College of Music in Boston has a long history by now and had an impact on most types of popular music. The school has been host to generations of well-known artists who’ve attended.
Berklee was founded back in the 1940s by a pianist named Lawrence Berk and was initially christened ‘Schillinger’, as a mark of tribute to the eminent musician Joseph Schillinger.
Alumni to the school over the years have included Quincy Jones, guitarists Al Dimeola and Pat Metheny, pianist Keith Jarrett and singer Cleo Laine, to name only a few. Metheny actually attended the school and also taught there before embarking on his performing career in the late 1970s.
Fast-forward to summer of 2022 and Berklee student, and former New Manchester High School student Tyler Lewis (known as Tyler Christian) is the background vocalist for the artist AIIDA, and will perform at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on Friday, July 29 as part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI), an innovative class at the college that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major North American music festivals.
While attending New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Christian got a lot of early training there.
“It’s an artist-magnet high school. I auditioned before my freshman year, got accepted, and did that all four years of high school,” explained Christian, who was contacted by phone. “I did vocal training and sang choral music and some classical. We did musicals and a lot of us got training in dance and acting.”
Christian finished high school in 2019 and headed up to Boston to attend Berklee.
Berklee has always been geared to connecting to the real world out there waiting for its graduates and was decades ago probably the only music college that allowed the electric guitar to be used as a student’s principal instrument, while most other college music programs only allowed use of the nylon-stringed classical guitar — and playing with a guitar pick was also frowned upon.
But educators know that it’s mostly those on-the-job experiences that can really make the connection for students. And that’s where Berklee’s BPMI program aims to bridge the gap between the student experience and an actual music career.
And right in line with that Christian is looking forward to adding a performance at Lollapalooza to the resume later this month while still at Berklee.
As a senior, Christian will major in vocal performance and minoring in recording and production for musicians and that will coincide for them with the BPMI program starting in the fall.
According to information provided by a Berklee spokesperson, the BPMI program guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage — important preparation for a performance career. While most Berklee classes take place over the course of one semester, BPMI runs on a three-semester, full-year cycle.
In the fall semester, the class selects the artists and splits up into management teams. In the spring, students work on artist development, marketing, digital presence, budgets, merchandise, sponsorships, and advancing their assigned festival.
For the final semester, in the summer and early fall, teams rehearse with the artists to prepare them for the festival stage — a much different experience than a club show — and accompany them to each festival to handle onsite promotion, production, and tour management.
After graduating, Christian plans to focus on their career. While there is plenty of work around Boston and the Big Apple is just down the road, Christian’s plans are to head to the West Coast.
“It’s a nice place to go to school but I don’t plan on staying after college,” Christian said. “I’ll probably go to Los Angeles to pursue my solo music career. My stuff is kind of an interesting mix of rock, R&B and pop.”
Christian plans to release some original music this fall.
Christian can be found on
some media now, including Instagram, Spotify, YouTube, and most music platforms as “Tyler Christian.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.