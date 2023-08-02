Berklee College of Music student and former New Manchester High School student Tyler Lewis (known as Tyler Christian), will headline at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 4 as part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI), an innovative class that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major North American music festivals.
At last year’s show, Christian, an R&B, pop and rock artist, was a background vocalist for AIIDA.
Berklee’s BPMI Live course guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage, providing critical training for a career in live music, whether as a performer or an industry professional. While most Berklee classes take place over the course of one semester, BPMI runs on a three-semester, full-year cycle.
Christian responded by email to a request for comment on moving into headliner status at this year’s show.
“It’s super cool this year moving to my own instead of supporting someone else! It’s still kind of surreal, but it’s not the craziest thing ever! I think that because I did Lollapalooza before, regardless of my role, it’s in my mind as something that isn’t like — impossible. I’m very grateful and humbled to have this opportunity, and can’t wait to perform!” Christian said.
While attending New Manchester High School Christian got a lot of early training.
“It’s an artist-magnet high school. I did vocal training and sang choral music and some classical. We did musicals and a lot of us got training in dance and acting,” Christian explained in a previous Sentinel interview.
Christian finished high school in 2019 and then headed up to Boston to attend Berklee.
Throughout the academic year, students in BPMI’s A&R group reviewed hundreds of artist submissions and narrowed the field through a combination of factors that included recordings, videos, live performances, and social media presence. The A&R group also considered the artist’s style of music for genre-specific festivals such as INKcarceration (metal) and Faster Horses (country).
Christian says their stint in the BPMI will wrap-up following the festival and they’re also done at Berklee this year.
“I graduated in May of this year,” Christian said. “BPMI, I believe for myself, ends after I get back from the festival. I have a few projects that I’m working on that are kind of with BPMI, so I’ll be in contact with them some more after the festival, but as far as its main purpose, that finishes for the artist after their festival. The program will keep running and find new talent every year.”
“This course is so important for both artists and students as they learn to navigate the ever-evolving music industry, especially the complex landscape of concerts and touring ..., said Morgan Milardo, managing director, in a press release for BPMI.
Christian plans to head to the West Coast in the fall and intends to focus on the career.
“The only plans right now are to move to L.A. in September. I’ll be out there working on a bunch of music-related gigs and building up my network to eventually be able to really focus on my own artist projects and related ventures,” Christian said.
Berklee College of Music was founded back in the 1940s by a pianist named Lawrence Berk and was initially christened ‘Schillinger’, as a mark of tribute to the eminent musician Joseph Schillinger.
Berklee’s long history by now has had an impact on most types of popular music and has been host to generations of well-known artists who’ve attended. Berklee alumni include such notable artists as Quincy Jones, Bruce Hornsby, Diana Krall, Natalie Maines, and Branford Marsalis, to name only a few.
Christian can be found on media now including Instagram, Spotify, YouTube, or most any music platform as “Tyler Christian.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.