Berklee pic

Tyler Christian, a 2019 graduate of New Manchester High School, will headline at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on Friday.

 Courtesy of Tyler Christian

Berklee College of Music student and former New Manchester High School student Tyler Lewis (known as Tyler Christian), will headline at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 4 as part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI), an innovative class that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major North American music festivals.

At last year’s show, Christian, an R&B, pop and rock artist, was a background vocalist for AIIDA.