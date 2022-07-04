SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) anticipates seeing the community on Thursday, July 7 from 6-8 p.m., for the opening reception of the newest exhibit, “No Boundaries.”
The show will be on display July 5-Aug. 23, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. through the end of the exhibit.
Beyond the Front Porch will host the opening reception, with catered delicacies by Sanko Catering.
The “No Boundaries” exhibit is full of surprising natural elements, such as embroidered leaves created by Heather O’Donnell that will take your breath away.
The exhibit is an ode to the magic of nature and imagination with a folk-art vibe, such as in Manami Lingerfelt’s enchanting artworks with motifs of mushrooms, mermaids, and fairytale creatures.
Dan and Mary DeFoor showcase their “Spirit” clay pottery celebrating historical spiritual songs mixed with pottery, such as one from the “Wayfaring Stranger,” and another sacred to Africa.
Kimberly Dawn Crowder provokes an energy of beauty with bright colors and spiraling paints in bees, fruits, swimmers, and muses.
In conjunction with the “No Boundaries” exhibit is the CAC’s annual Tiny Fundraiser for the year 2022.
Artists throughout the community have joined creative forces to present an exhibit in the CAC’s community room, featuring every 6x6 artwork at $20 to support the arts.
The 6x6 unique artworks will be available to purchase on the evening of July 7, and will continue to be on sale Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. through August.
Summer Pop Up parties will take place Thursdays at the CAC where the community can eat local and shop small, in conjunction with the Tiny Fundraiser.
These dates are July 14, 21, 28, and Aug. 4, 11, and 18 so mark your calendar and bring friends and family out. Attend each Pop-Up Party to shop new pieces in the Tiny Fundraiser and to sample new local cuisine.
Beyond the Front Porch is an organization enabling students from underserved households to increase their potential for success. The organization provides opportunities for children ages K-12 to visit places of education value and inspiration for lifelong learning. The organization believes that enrichment should not be seen as luxuries, but necessities. For more information on how to donate to the mission or get involved in field trips email info@beyondthefrontporch.org.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
