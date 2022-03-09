A school bus carrying Chapel Hill High students was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for the school system, said there were no injuries to the bus driver, students or people in the vehicle involved.
Lake said the accident occurred between Chapel Hill High and Ashford Place. She said another bus quickly arrived to transport students and that all students arrived at school on time. Lake said the bus was towed from the scene.
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Burns with the Georgia State Patrol said preliminary findings show the school bus was traveling south on Chapel Hill Road when a silver Lexus turned left from Ashford Place directly into the path of the bus.
Burns said the crash is still under investigation.
