The Douglasville City Council was presented a proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget that didn’t include any tax hike.
No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting on the proposed budget.
Karin Callan, finance director for the city, said the proposed budget is based on the city adopting the rollback tax rate, which is the rate that will bring in the same amount of revenue as last year. The rollback rate effectively keeps the tax rate the same.
The $34.9 million budget is based on improving economic conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the budget proposal. It represents a 4% decrease from the $36.4 2021 fiscal year budget.
The city council is expected to adopt the budget during its June 3 meeting.
The budget includes $1.5 million from the city’s fund balance.
Included in the budget are the purchase of 16 new Tahoes plus equipment for the police department and two vans (one for inmate detail and one for fleet maintenance). There are two new K-9 officers among the proposed expenses in addition to cyber-security upgrades.
Also included is the hiring of three new positions including assistant finance director, a six-month paralegal position and a right of way inspector with an expansion of the city’s internship program.
A 2% merit increase was also highlighted in the proposed budget.
The city’s biggest revenues are expected to come from property taxes, which make up 41% of the budget while 31% will come from local option sales taxes.
The total includes $26.7 million in general fund taxes or 76% of the proposed budget.
There is also a 19% increase in for the Enterprise Fund because of a 15% commercial and residential rate increase for sanitation services.
Assuming pandemic recovery, the proposed budget includes a 35% increase in hotel/motel taxes and a 122% increase in conference center rentals from the past year.
