Noland remembered for volunteer work and passion for the arts

Betty Wright Noland had a way of making guests feel more than welcome at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County.
She would greet them in a special way.
“Betty never met a stranger and was a social butterfly in the community,” CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said. “At the Cultural Arts Center, she would greet guests as if she knew them and loved sharing all about the arts and the community.”
While Noland’s volunteer and public appearances slowed in later years, she was still in contact with many organizations.
“Even after she was home more, she would still call the arts center to ask what she could do to help the CAC,” Lightner said. “Her passion and love for all will be dearly missed.”
Warm regards have poured in from around Douglas County over the passing of one of county’s most beloved residents.
Noland died Monday at the age of 93.
She was married to the late Judge Robert “Bob” Noland Sr., and the couple had two sons.
Although she taught English at Douglas County High for 15 years, Noland is most remembered for her lifelong passion of doing volunteer work in the community.
A lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Douglasville, she was volunteer at Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
The founder of the hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary group, Noland held just about every office in the organization during her 41 years of service.
“She had one of the biggest hearts but also didn’t mind telling you what she thought about something,” Lightner said.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson commented on a Sentinel Facebook post about Noland, writing, “such a very nice and caring lady.” There was a crying face emoji by the mayor’s post.
“She was a lovely Southern Belle,” Douglas County historian Lisa Cooper said. “Always gave me a smile when I saw her. We had wonderful discussions on all sorts of topics including Douglas County history.
Born in Atlanta, Noland graduated from Douglas County High before earning a degree at LaGrange College.
Friday’s funeral services at First United Methodist Church will be live-streamed on youtube.com. Afterwards, the family will have a private graveside service at Douglasville City Cemetery.
