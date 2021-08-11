Local teacher and education advocate Jeremy Noonan on Tuesday launched his new podcast, “In Depth Douglas.”
Describing the podcast on his website, Noonan said it “aims to promote civic engagement and strengthen local accountability by hosting in-depth conversations about local politics and other matters of civic interest in Douglas County, Georgia.”
Noonan is known to many for his critiques of the Douglas County School System, questioning in the past a number of measures of student success including the legitimacy of high school graduation rates in the county and whether local students’ grades in Advanced Placement courses were being inflated.
Notably, his first podcast episode features an interview with Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North.
Noonan said in the past few years he has “developed a strong relationship of mutual trust, even friendship” with North.
He added: “I’m very confident in his leadership.”
In the interview, Noonan talks to the superintendent at length about COVID-19, from what North knew when schools first closed due to the pandemic in March of 2020 to how the district has dealt with the pandemic in the year and a half since it first hit the area.
In the 2020-21 school year, Douglas County gave students options of in-person classes and digital learning. The school system had several protocols in place that included mask mandates, deep cleaning, contact tracing and other measures.
North told Noonan Douglas County’s model for controlling COVID-19 last year was “better than Paulding and better than Carroll …”
“So for Christmas we were able to remain in school and follow our entire calendar,” North told Noonan. “What most people don’t know is the reason (other counties) started Christmas break early is because they couldn’t manage the COVID. So, whether you’re talking about a Carroll County — what we know is what they’ll say is we just want to give our teachers a break. And it really wasn’t about giving teachers a break. It was about, ‘We can’t manage the COVID, there are too many teachers out sick, there are too many kids out.’ … We were blessed in Douglas. We didn’t have to close a single school — not one time.”
North told Noonan that in the 2020-21 school year, the district had done well with the technology aspect of digital learning but had room to grow when it comes to “equipping students and teachers to be successful.”
He called teachers “heroes in this” and said the district is committed this year to not requiring teachers to do “double duty,” instructing both in-person students and those learning remotely at the same time like they did in 2020-21.
Noonan interviewed North before the decision was made last week to mandate masks to start the 2021-22 school year, a move that led to a protest last Wednesday at the school system’s central office.
Noonan asked North to name a challenge in returning to normal.
“The most stressful part about COVID isn’t the kids returning to school,” North responded. “The most stressful part with COVID isn’t the teachers providing instruction. There are superintendents who have retired because of the mask debate. ... The board and I, we listen to our teachers, we look at the data, we try to take into consideration our community. But what we try to do is what we think is best.”
Noonan also asked about North’s vision for excellence, and the two men talked about how important it is that North moved to Douglas County from Carroll County when he was hired as superintendent in 2017.
Listen to the entire podcast at https://indepthdouglas.podbean.com/ or look for it on other podcast platforms.
Noonan said he plans an episode with Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller, who is up for reelection this year, along with other political candidates and government officials. He said he plans to keep the interviews to roughly 15-20 minutes in length.
