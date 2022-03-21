Summer vacation will be a little more fun for many Douglas County School System employees thanks to a $2,000 bonus from the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the mid-year state budget last Wednesday that includes $2,000 bonuses for school employees including teachers, cafeteria workers and school bus drivers.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North told the Sentinel on Monday the bonuses are expected to be approved by the local Board of Education at its meeting April 11. North said the $2,000 will then be distributed to employees at the end of May.
The bonuses are on top of $2,000 retention bonuses the Douglas County BOE recently approved for teachers who sign contracts for the 2022-23 school year and other permanent employees.
The $2,000 retention bonuses already approved are being paid for with American Rescue Plan funds and will be distributed to Douglas County teachers and staff on April 1, North said.
North said the district is required by law to deduct taxes from the bonuses, and he estimated the bonuses would come to around $1,600-$1,700 each after taxes.
However, he advised that teachers and staff can use the DCSS Employee Service Portal to change their withholding allowances to 7 or 8 to minimize the taxes taken out and “keep more” of the bonuses. After the bonuses are paid, he said it is easy for employees to change the allowances back using the portal.
“If they’re going to do it, they need to do it quickly,” he said of changing withholding amounts.
In addition to the $4,000 in total bonuses teachers will get before the end of the school year, Kemp has also included permanent $2,000 raises for K-12 teachers and pre-kindergarten teachers in the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
The FY23 increase would combine with $3,000 raises teachers received in 2019 to fulfill the governor’s campaign pledge to increase teacher salaries by $5,000.
