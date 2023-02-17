Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North came up short in his bid for the National Superintendent of the Year award.
North had been one of four finalists for the national award after he was named the Georgia Superintendent of the Year last December.
North attended the AASA National Conference on Education in San Antonio, Texas, where the award was announced on Thursday.
Kevin McGowan, superintendent of Brighton Central Schools in Rochester, N.Y. won the national award.
In addition to North and McGowan, the other finalists were P.J. Caposey, superintendent of the Meridian Community Unit School District 223 in Stillman Valley, Ill., and Matthew Hillmann, superintendent of Northfield Public Schools, ISD 659, in Northfield, Minn.
“We’re on the right path,” said McGowan, when asked in January what it means to be a National Superintendent of the Year finalist. “The work that’s happening in our district for children is approaching a place where people are noticing the gaps we’ve closed for children, the work that’s gone into that and the leadership that’s been provided to support each child and each family. This is really such a recognition of that work.”
“Navigating the myriad of challenges that school districts face on an ongoing basis requires unparalleled leadership. Superintendent Kevin McGowan exemplifies a leader who is excelling on the job on behalf of the learning community he serves, and I am so pleased to congratulate him as the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “It is truly an honor to recognize Kevin, as well as our other three finalists, P.J. Caposey, Matthew Hillmann and Trent North, for serving as champions for children and empowering their students to lead us into a better world. I thank Corebridge Financial and First Student for supporting our program.”
The AASA National Superintendent of the Year program is open to all U.S. superintendents who plan to continue in the profession. The program also honors Canadian and other international school superintendents. The applicants were measured against the following criteria:
• Leadership for learning — creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in the school system;
• Communication — strength in both personal and organizational communication;
• Professionalism — constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team; and
• Community involvement — active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues.
A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in the name of the 2023 AASA National Superintendent of the Year® to a student attending the high school from which the superintendent graduated, or the school now serving the same area.
North, a former Carroll County commissioner, principal at Carrollton Junior High School and Carrollton High School graduate, has led the Douglas County School System since being appointed by the Board of Education in 2017.
In a show of confidence in North and what he’s done over the last five years in the county, the Douglas County school board gave North a lucrative contract last year that runs through 2025 and includes a $304,000 yearly salary plus a $30,000 signing bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.