North: DCSS partnerships with businesses vital to community

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said continuing to build a strong relationship with the business community is vital to the future of the county.
“Together we shape the future for Douglas County,” North said. “And we can never forget that. The moment it becomes one, the future is never shaped.”
North made those comments during Wednesday’s speech at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Impact Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The superintendent of the state’s 17th-largest school district gave an update on the school system and how it has been impacted by the pandemic.
North said that 98% of the system’s 25,000 students are engaged in face-to-face learning.
“We have learned to win with COVID,” North said. “Our goal is to keep teaching in-person and not go online. We feel we have an awesome school system.”
He said that the school system and its employees have an enormous impact on the county economically as one of the largest employers in the county.
“About 70% of our employees live and work in the county,” North said. “One of the things we do during the hiring process is ask if they are willing to live here.”
North said the teachers are willing and able to prepare the students for the future.
“We can’t stop challenging our students,” he said. “We owe it to them to provide a challenging curriculum. They are not only competing against the person sitting next to them in class, but against other students throughout the world.”
He said partnering locally with businesses is a win-win for both the school system and the community.
“We are committed to playing an important role in this community,” North said. “We are pushing our staff. We partner locally on purpose. We feel we have the perfect partnership.”
Matt Jones, the Chief of Staff at the Georgia Department of Education, spoke before North.
Jones said the DCSS is “engaged with their community.”
“You all have an outstanding superintendent that is a model for the state,” Jones said. “... He has built some bridges that are extremely special. This doesn’t happen all over the state. Some communities would kill for this type of relationship.”
