Douglas County School System Superintendent Trent North has been named a finalist for Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year.
North received the honor last Wednesday at the Georgia School Superintendents Association’s fall conference in Athens.
The recognition program honors outstanding district leaders who exhibit exemplary and visionary leadership. Georgia School Superintendents Association selected four superintendents from across the state in a competitive process based on their visionary leadership, commitment to improving the quality of education, communication, and community involvement.
“Superintendent Trent North is a skillful leader who never fails to do what is best for Douglas County students,” said Douglas County Board of Education Board Chair Tracy Rookard. “He leads our district with an unmatched commitment to educational excellence and student success.”
Rookard added that North is passionate about preparing Douglas County students to enter the global workforce by integrating technology, real-world applications and rigorous instruction.
“Superintendent North advocates for Douglas County students and educators and personifies what quality public education leadership means,” Rookard said.
North has led the Douglas County School System since 2017. He said he is honored and humbled by today’s recognition.
“My family taught me that education is the key to transforming lives. This passion and love for children drives every choice and every decision I make,” Superintendent North said. “Every decision we make in our district is driven by how it impacts student success.”
Before joining the Douglas County School System, North gained broad educational experience as a middle school teacher, elementary school principal, middle school principal, alternative school principal and human resources director.
North holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia. He earned a specialist’s degree in leadership and curriculum from Lincoln Memorial University. In addition to having broad experience in education and civic involvement, North served as a commissioner in Carroll County for 25 years.
Georgia’s next Superintendent of the Year will be named during the December Georgia School Boards Association/GSSA Winter Conference. That winner will have the opportunity to advance to the 2023 AASA National Superintendent of the Year competition.
