Douglasville’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off this year on Tuesday, July 4th with a parade followed by a festival at Hunter Park, culminating at dark with a fireworks show around the Arbor Place Mall.
The Douglasville Independence Day Parade is at 10 a.m. all along Church Street in downtown Douglasville. Parade line-up is on Fairburn Road south of the Church Street intersection at 8:30 a.m. The festival at Hunter Park begins after the parade at 11 a.m.
Grand Marshal for this year’s parade will be Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North.
According to Douglasville Community Relations Manager Jason Post, North was this year’s choice for Parade Grand Marshal based on “the work he does for this community and because he was named Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia School Superintendents Association.”
According to information provided at www.douglasvillega.gov, this year’s parade route has been modified and best vantage locations will change.
“As usual, the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp along Church Street in downtown Douglasville. However, to avoid construction happening in the area, it will turn left onto Club Drive and then go to Selman Drive. If you normally watch the parade from the old jail area, or along Rose Avenue, you won’t be able to see the parade from there this year.”
“There is plenty of free parking in the Douglasville Conference Center parking garage. Bring your lawn chairs and stake out a prime viewing location early.”
The day’s America’s Independence festivities will wrap up just after dark with the Fireworks show around the Arbor Place Mall. Most of the details are on the city website at https://www.douglasvillega.gov.
Road Closures for Tuesday’s Fourth of July Parade provided by the city to downtown businesses include:
• 8 a.m. — Dorris Road to Veterans Memorial Hwy
• 8 a.m. — Church Street to James, to Fairburn, and to Grady
• 9:30 a.m. — Price to Spring Street will be closed (may be closed a little earlier)
• 9:30 a.m. — All of Church Street will be closed
• Once parade starts, Rose Avenue from Selman Drive to Hwy 78 will be shut down.
• Parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp. It will last until 10:45-11 a.m. Once parade ends, Church Street will be opened.
