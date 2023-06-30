DOUNWS-07-01-23 TRENT NORTH

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North will serve as the grand marshal for Tuesday’s City of Douglasville Fourth of July Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Church Street.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglasville’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off this year on Tuesday, July 4th with a parade followed by a festival at Hunter Park, culminating at dark with a fireworks show around the Arbor Place Mall.

The Douglasville Independence Day Parade is at 10 a.m. all along Church Street in downtown Douglasville. Parade line-up is on Fairburn Road south of the Church Street intersection at 8:30 a.m. The festival at Hunter Park begins after the parade at 11 a.m.