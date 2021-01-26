Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North will be part of a group of school leaders from across the state working with the Georgia Department of Education (DOE) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans for teachers and other school staff.
The state DOE announced Monday the formation of what it is calling a “working group.” North and 12 other superintendents from across the state, along with representatives from teacher associations, State School Superintendent Richard Woods and DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and other DOE and DPH staff will work to provide feedback and discuss ways their plans can be used as statewide models.
“I am excited to meet with superintendents from across the state and participate in this important committee,” North said. “I look forward to discussing who is next in line to receive the vaccine, how the vaccine will be distributed and best practices for dealing with COVID-19.”
Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the state vaccination plan, which includes health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders. Georgia teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B of the state vaccination plan, along with other non-healthcare essential workers.
Teachers are pressing for educators to be eligible for the vaccine now following a string of COVID-19 related deaths among educators in recent weeks.
“I can assure everyone watching today that I hear these concerns and I share your hope that we can vaccinate these deserving Georgians soon,” Gov. Brian Kemp said during a Tuesday press conference. “The truth is we do not yet have enough vaccines for those most at risk of serious complications or death from this virus.
President Joe Biden said later Tuesday that his administration is boosting the number of doses sent to states each week and will be giving state officials more certainty on the number of doses they can expect in future shipments.
Starting next week, a minimum of 10 million vaccine doses per week will be distributed across states, tribes and territories. That’s an increase from 8.6 million doses per week, and a volume that administration officials say they will maintain for each of at least the next three weeks.
States then will continue to receive allocation estimates three weeks in advance, a shift from the week-ahead figures that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed had offered to state officials.
Tuesday evening Kemp’s office announced Georgia will soon receive 25,900 additional vaccine doses weekly, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses.
Eleven superintendents from metro Atlanta — a group which did not include North — signed a letter to Kemp this week asking that teachers be added to group 1A of the vaccine distribution so they can get vaccinated now.
“As superintendents, we hear each day from families who implore us to not return to a full virtual model; likewise, we hear each day from teachers who are scared about the threat of COVID-19 to them and their loved ones,” the letter read in part, according to WXIA-TV.
The governor’s office responded in a statement saying that including teachers in the current phase isn’t possible, calling it a “simple math problem the superintendents who signed this letter should certainly understand.”
“As the Governor and Dr. Toomey have said multiple times: Georgia is not currently receiving enough vaccine supply to provide priority vaccination to over 400,000 teachers and school staff,” the governor’s office said in its response.
The Douglas County School System became the first metro Atlanta school district to begin giving vaccinations to employees on Jan. 14 when, in conjunction with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, it vaccinated about 100 school system employees 65 or older and school resources officers at the DCSS central office on Highway 5.
“Georgia’s public school systems support the COVID-19 vaccine efforts, and we look forward to working together to facilitate a statewide rollout,” North said. “This valuable conversation will be of tremendous value to superintendents statewide, and I am humbled to be a part of this group. I am grateful that State Superintendent Richard Woods created this learning opportunity.
“I also applaud the efforts of Douglas County School System principals and our teachers. They have done a good job managing COVID-19 in their schools. Their efforts are a reflection of the quality work that the district, principals and teachers and students are doing to follow CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines.”
In addition to North, the following superintendents have been invited to participate in the working group:
• Dr. Scarlett Copeland, Appling County Schools
• Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools
• Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County Schools
• Dr. Curtis Jones, Bibb County Schools
• Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools
• Dr. Kristie Brooks, Chattahoochee County Schools
• Dr. Brian Hightower, Cherokee County Schools
• Mr. Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County Schools
• Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Early County Schools
• Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, Henry County Schools
• Dr. Rob Brown, Lumpkin County Schools
• Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools
Reports by Ross Williams and Laura Olson from Georgia Recorder were used in this article.
