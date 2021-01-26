Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North will be part of a group of school leaders from across the state working with the Georgia Department of Education (DOE) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans for teachers and other school staff.
DOE announced Monday the formation of what it is calling a “working group.” North and 12 other superintendents from across the state, along with representatives from teacher associations, State School Superintendent Richard Woods and DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and other DOE and DPH staff will work to provide feedback and discuss ways their plans can be used as statewide models.
Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the state vaccination plan, which includes health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders. Georgia teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B of the state vaccination plan, along with other non-healthcare essential workers.
Still, even as the two state agencies are planning for the rollout to educators, Gov. Brian Kemp said at a Capitol news conference Tuesday the state does not expect to see an increase in its weekly allotment of 120,000 vaccines for at least the next few weeks.
That means it will be some time before critical workers like teachers, grocery store employees and corrections officers are added to the list of eligible recipients.
Teachers have been pressing for educators to be eligible for the vaccine now following a string of COVID-19 related deaths among educators in recent weeks.
“I can assure everyone watching today that I hear these concerns and I share your hope that we can vaccinate these deserving Georgians soon,” Kemp said Tuesday. “The truth is we do not yet have enough vaccines for those most at risk of serious complications or death from this virus.”
Nearly 675,000 vaccines were administered in Georgia as of Monday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health. Nearly 1.2 million have been shipped, and more than 2 million Georgians are eligible. It could be months before Georgia starts getting larger shipments, Toomey said.
“Our allocation really is not very large for a state of our size, with a population of 11 million,” Toomey said. “Our allocation is based on total population, but there’s very little vaccine. I was on a call with CDC and the new administration over the weekend and was told that it may be as late as April before the vaccine will be ramped up to the point that we’ll get more doses. We’re hoping it will be sooner. We certainly will use it as soon as it’s ready.”
The Douglas County School System became the first metro Atlanta school district to begin giving vaccinations to employees on Jan. 14 when, in conjunction with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, it vaccinated about 100 school system employees 65 or older and school resources officers at the DCSS central office on Highway 5.
“I am excited to meet with superintendents from across the state and participate in this important committee,” North said. “I look forward to discussing who is next in line to receive the vaccine, how the vaccine will be distributed and best practices for dealing with COVID-19.
“Georgia’s public school systems support the COVID-19 vaccine efforts, and we look forward to working together to facilitate a statewide rollout,” North said. “This valuable conversation will be of tremendous value to superintendents statewide, and I am humbled to be a part of this group. I am grateful that State Superintendent Richard Woods created this learning opportunity. I also applaud the efforts of Douglas County School System principals and our teachers. They have done a good job managing COVID-19 in their schools. Their efforts are a reflection of the quality work that the district, principals and teachers and students are doing to follow CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines.”
Matt Cardoza, director of external affairs and K-12 public health liaison for DOE, said a meeting date for the group hasn’t been set. But he said it will take place soon.
“We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure teachers are vaccinated as soon as the supply is available,” Woods said. “Many school districts have done excellent work, in partnership with their local public health officials, planning ahead for vaccine distribution to their teachers and staff. I’m looking forward to working with these superintendents and Dr. Toomey to amplify those best practices across the state.”
Following the meeting, Cardoza said DOE and DPH will publish collected best practices for vaccine distribution that can be used by school districts in partnership with their local public health officials.
In addition to North, the following superintendents have been invited to participate in the working group:
• Dr. Scarlett Copeland, Appling County Schools
• Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools
• Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County Schools
• Dr. Curtis Jones, Bibb County Schools
• Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools
• Dr. Kristie Brooks, Chattahoochee County Schools
• Dr. Brian Hightower, Cherokee County Schools
• Mr. Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County Schools
• Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Early County Schools
• Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, Henry County Schools
• Dr. Rob Brown, Lumpkin County Schools
• Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools
A report by Ross Williams of Georgia Recorder was used in this article.
