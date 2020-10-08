Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said he supports the state’s willingness to reduce the impact of end-of-year testing.
State Superintendent Richard Woods proposed to the state Board of Education that Georgia Milestones tests have their grade weights reduced from 20% to 0.01%. That vote did not pass last Thursday, with the board instead settling on a reduction to 10%.
A vote next month will determine whether or not the weights are reduced to 10%. This will come after a public comment period, where an online survey will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16.
North issued a statement in support of Woods and the ongoing efforts to reduce testing this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I salute State School Superintendent Richard Woods for his leadership and his efforts to partner with local school districts. Because this year has been an unprecedented time in history and in education, we are all on a quest to achieve balance,” North said.
Woods last week admitted that he chose 0.01% because it was the lowest possible number he could set it to. The tests are federally required, and Woods said that because of that, they would remain.
Testing waivers were granted for the 2019-2020 school year after the pandemic hit, causing schools to move to distance learning.
For this school year, waivers were sought once again. However, one month ago, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos sent letters — after Georgia requested testing waivers — saying that her department does not plan to grant federal testing waivers for the 2020-2021 school year.
Woods insisted that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on local schools are severe enough that the test scores should not be “high-stakes” this school year.
North said that lowering the threshold of testing weights would allow students to “excel at learning” without being afraid of the impact on their grade.
In Douglas County, “Georgia Milestones End of Course Mid-month” testing is held at the high school level every month during the school year until May, excluding April.
High School winter Milestone exams for American Literature, Algebra, U.S. History, and Biology are held at the end of the semester from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Those same courses have EOC exams in the summer starting in May.
The Middle Schools have “End Of Grade” Milestone exams anywhere from April 22 to May 6, depending on grade and course. In the Elementary School--for the third, fourth and fifth grades--there are also EOG Milestone exams during the same time period as the middle schools.
“Eliminating some required tests does not mean we will lose our focus on providing a high-quality education,” said North.
