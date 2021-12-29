Northern Tool + Equipment plans to open a store in Douglasville off Highway 5 just north of Interstate 20.
The Douglasville City Council in July approved a development plan for the store on Dogwood Hills Drive. The Douglasville location will be the company’s fifth store in metro Atlanta and seventh in Georgia.
Jeffrey Wakeman with North Carolina-based Stonegate Developers spoke to the City Council before their vote in July.
Wakeman said the Douglasville store is a new prototype store for Northern Tool, a Minnesota-based tools and equipment retailer.
Wakeman told the council he believed the last store Northern Tool built in metro Atlanta was about 10 years ago. Northern Tool also has stores in Buford, Marietta, Snellville and Stockbridge in the Atlanta area as well as locations in Macon and Savannah.
He said the store will be about 22,000 square feet, adding that “it’s pretty much an open box inside” with a repair area for lawn mowers and pressure washers.
Wakeman said the store will be roughly in front of Academy Sports and behind the 5 & 20 Package Store.
In early November, the City Council signed off on a contract to sell 0.182 acres of right-of-way along Dogwood Hills Drive for $10,000 for the development of Northern Tool.
The company is currently accepting bids for construction of the Douglasville store, according to information from LDILine.
In other business news
Red Velvet Bistro has announced plans to open in the old Irish Bred Pub building downtown sometime in 2022.
Broad Street Station, a restaurant and concert venue, opened in the building in July of this year and closed three months later due to lagging sales and COVID-19.
The Irish Bred Pub had been in the spot from 2008 to 2019.
On its website, Red Velvet promises amazing foods, premium drinks and live music. Red Velvet also touts an event center that can accommodate up to 150 people.
